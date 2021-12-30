Dave Beeler named as GHC Women’s Cross Country Coach
Dave Beeler has assumed the role of Head Women’s Cross Country Coach for the Grays Harbor College Chokers replacing the previous head coach.
GHC put a hold on adding Cross Country until 2022 after former coach Matt Lowe resigned to take a similar position at Saint Martin’s University.
Will Rider, Director of Athletics for the college, stated, “We are very excited to have Coach Beeler take over this fledgling program. His ties to the area and his knowledge of the sport will serve him well in recruiting and training prospective student-athletes who wish to continue running at the collegiate level.”
A 1984 graduate of Elma H.S., Beeler has ties to the area and was an All-Conference runner for GHC back in 1985 when he ran for the Chokers. The college states that after his time on campus in Aberdeen, he took his running skills to Southern Oregon State College where he ran track and field as well as cross country. In that time he earned All-American honors and placed 2nd in the nation in the marathon at the National Finals in Stephenville, TX.
Beeler returned to his hometown where he coached track and field and cross country in Elma for 27 years. In that time he coached numerous All-state runners, State & National champions, and 7 high school All-Americans.
Beeler also currently coaches the distance runners at Hoquiam H.S. as he begins to take the reins of the new Grays Harbor College cross country program.
“I am honored to be the new Head Women’s Cross Country Coach at Grays Harbor College and look forward to getting started.” stated Beeler.
Parents, coaches, or student-athletes who are interested in contacting the college about the new women’s cross country program are encouraged to email Coach Beeler at [email protected] or visit www.ghcathletics.com and fill out a prospective athlete questionnaire.