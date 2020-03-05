Darius Rucker in Concert at the WA State Fair!
The Washington State Fair is excited to announce Country Artist Darius Rucker as the latest performer to take the Grandstand Stage as part of the Columbia Bank Concert Series, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. Visit http://www.thefair.com/subscribe
and join our free E-Club for access to the best seats and ticket offers. E-Club members get the opportunity to buy tickets to all shows in the Columbia Bank Concert Series lineup, before the general public.
Tickets go on sale to the general public March 7 at 10 a.m. Prices are below, and include Fair gate admission. Tickets will be available on The Fair website, https://www.thefair.com/activities/darius-rucker/
or by phone (888) 559-FAIR (3247) daily, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. PDT. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Washington State Fair’s Box Office, 9th Ave SW and Meridian St. on most Tuesdays, 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. after March 3. Check website for more info. Online and phone purchases are subject to standard processing fees. Tickets purchased on-site will be charged a $5 per ticket service fee.
Tickets will go on sale for other artists in Columbia Bank Concert series, in the coming months. Visit http://www.thefair.com/concerts
for updated information.