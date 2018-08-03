Darci Carlson at the August 11th at the Pine Tree Bar & Grill in Westport
By Phil Luce
Aug 3, 2018 @ 11:52 AM

Don’t Miss Darci Carlson at the Pine Tree Bar & Grill in Westport on Saturday night August 11th!

This ain’t no vanity act – And it sure as hell ain’t her first rodeo. Seattle WA bred Darci Carlson delivers an energy packed performance with a lived-in voice that is both aggressive and smokey-sweet.

Her well crafted songs are reminiscent of past Outlaw greats Tanya Tucker and Hank Jr. – True Country music that punctuates like the aftertaste of a fine whiskey.

Check out her official website for music, pictures, Video’s And More HERE!

