Dan + Shay dominate four different charts with three current hits

ABC/Image Group LA – Dan + Shay are dominating the radio airwaves these days, with three different songs making their way up four different charts this week.

Their smash “Tequila” is currently at #17 on both the Top 40 and Adult Contemporary tallies, while “Speechless” is #23 on the Hot Adult Contemporary chart. Both songs have already hit #1 on country radio.

Meanwhile, their third single from their self-titled album, “All to Myself,” is currently climbing the country chart. They’re set to perform the track next Monday, March 11 on Late Night with Seth Meyers. You can watch for them starting at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.

This week, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney continue their sold-out headlining tour Thursday in New York City.