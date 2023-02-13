Dan + Shay At The WA State Fair on Sept. 24th!

Dan + Shay just announced they will be at the WA State Fair this year on Sunday Sept. 24th 2023! The Pre-Sale starts this Wednesday 2/15/2023 at 10 am. Just click HERE!! radio to purchase your tickets early, The all on sale is at Friday 2/17/2023 at 10 am!

TICKETS

Reserved Concert Seating – $100 – $130*

Concert tickets include same-day Washington State Fair gate admission, up to a $16 value. Your concert ticket is also your Fair gate admission ticket. Present your concert ticket at any Fair gate for admission on the same day as the show.

Concert ticket required for children 2 years of age and older.

PRE-SHOW PARTY

Tickets – $65* (does not include concert or Fair gate admission)

Start the night off right at the official Pre-Show Party! Includes dinner, music and prizes, plus a chance to win a front row seat upgrade. Learn More >

*Online orders subject to standard fees. All tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable, regardless of weather. Events held rain or shine.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

In the nine years since they formed, Dan + Shay have amassed nearly 10 billion streams globally, accumulated 46 total RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications in the U.S. alone and achieved nine No. 1 singles at country radio.

The 3x ACM Duo of the Year winners and 2x CMA Vocal Duo of the Year winners and current nominees also became the first country artist ever to take home the all-genre Collaboration of the Year trophy at the 2020 American Music Awards, where they were also awarded Favorite Country Duo or Group the following year, and claimed another all-genre win at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards for Best Duo/Group of the Year.

In 2021, the duo notched their third consecutive GRAMMY award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance making them the first artist to do so 3x consecutively since the category’s inception. They took home the win in 2020 for the 6x Multi-Platinum No. 1 “Speechless” and in 2019 for their 7x Multi-Platinum global smash “Tequila,” which has nearly 1.5 billion global streams, making it one of the Top 15 most streamed country songs of all time.

Dan + Shay are currently climbing the country radio charts with their latest single “You.” “You” is one of the 12 imaginatively crafted songs featured on their Platinum-certified fourth studio album, Good Things, alongside Platinum hits “I Should Probably Go To Bed” and “Glad You Exist,” which recently became the duo’s sixth consecutive No.1 and ninth career No.1, and the 5x Multi-Platinum global smash “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber.