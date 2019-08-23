      Weather Alert

Dakota Poorman Talks Music and Career

Aug 23, 2019 @ 2:20pm

Singer songwriter Dakota Poorman of Maple Valley WA quit his day job 1 year ago to Pursue a career in music. One year later and he hasn’t looked back!

Dakota who will performing at Kix 95.3’s final Concert in The park This Saturday (1p to 6p) Called in from the road and talked with Kix 95.3 Morning show host The Luceman about everything going on.  Check out the interview below and don’t miss Dakota Poorman This Saturday (8/24/19) at the concert in the Park!

For more about Dakota Poorman Check out his official website HERE! Or his official Facebook page at this LINK!

