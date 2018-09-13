Dakota Poorman Stopped by The Kix Studios this week!

Singer, songwriter, Dakota Poorman who played our final concert in the park back on August 25th stopped by last on Tuesday morning after making a long drive from Montana just to come be on the Kix 95.3 morning show with The Luceman & Logan!

If you missed the interview we have the highlights below including 2 live in studio performances! The video for his newest single “On a Roll” in featured above…

In the first clip Dakota talks about driving all the way in from Montana just to be on the Kix Morning Show, quitting his day job to pursue his music career.

In this clip Dakota talks about a song he just finished writing called “That’s My Dad” plus an in studio performance.

In this clip Dakota talks about his song “I Love You” & we play the fully produced version of the song.

In the final clip Dakota plays a live in studio version of Craig Morgan’s “International Harvester”

Thank you Dakota for stopping by the studio!!

You can find Dakota Poormans music on iTunes Amazon and Spotify and check out his Facebook page Facebook.com/dakotapoormanmusic where you can purchase a physical copy of his album “Wheatfields and Stars” also find him on istagram as @dakotapoorman music and twitter as @Dakota_Poorman and on his official website by clicking HERE!