Dakota Poorman on The Kix morning Show!

Singer, songwriter, Dakota Poorman talked with The Luceman on the Kix 95.3 morning show recently.
Dakota will be kicking off our final “Concert in the Park” at Sam Benn park in Aberdeen this Saturday 8/25/18 at 2pm!
Dakota, who’s from Maple Valley right here in WA talks about songwriting, performing, his influences, and about the many different jobs he’s done before becoming a musician full time.
His style of music is what Dakota calls “Red, White, & Blue Collar Country” listen to the interview below!
Dakota Poorman interview part 1.
Dakota Poorman interview part 2.
Dakota Poorman interview part 3.