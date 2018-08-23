Dakota Poorman on The Kix morning Show!

Singer, songwriter, Dakota Poorman talked with The Luceman on the Kix 95.3 morning show recently.

Dakota will be kicking off our final “Concert in the Park” at Sam Benn park in Aberdeen this Saturday 8/25/18 at 2pm!

Dakota, who’s from Maple Valley right here in WA talks about songwriting, performing, his influences, and about the many different jobs he’s done before becoming a musician full time.

His style of music is what Dakota calls “Red, White, & Blue Collar Country”  listen to the interview below!

Dakota Poorman interview part 1.

Dakota Poorman interview part 2.

Dakota Poorman interview part 3.

You can find Dakota Poormans music on iTunes and Spotify and check out his Facebook page Facebook.com/dakotapoormanmusic  also on istagram as @dakotapoorman music and twitter as @Dakota_Poorman and at Dakotapoorman.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

ONE Last Chance to WIN Scotty McCreery Tickets Today! For Free Ticket Friday! Brewers Grade Band on The Kix Morning Show! Red, white, blue and brown weekend! Win Zac Brown Band Tickets! Enter Here! Hoquiam P.D.’s Lip Sync Video Is Coming Soon! Here’s a Preview! Win Toby Keith Tickets with Free Ticket Friday! Lonzo and Ben stop in to talk about the OR Jamboree
Comments