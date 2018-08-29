Dakota Neuman drops by The Kix Morning Show!

Originally from Monroe WA Dakota Neuman moved to Nashville 2 years ago with a dream of making a career out of his passion for country music!
Kix 95.3’s The Luceman had the pleasure of having Dakota stop by the Kix Studios to talk about his hometown, life in Nashville, and the thrill of releasing his first single “Hometown” Check out the interview and live in studio performances!
Dakota Neuman part 1. Dakota talks about his WA roots and making the move to Nashville.
Part 2. Live performance of the Frankie Valley song “Sherry”
Part 3. Dakota talks about his first Single and the Kix 95.3 debut of “Hometown”
Part 4. Dakota talks about famous artists he’s run into while in Nashville and a live performance of his original song “My Girl”
You can find Dakota Neumans music on iTunes & Spotify, and check out his official website HERE! And check out and Like his official Facebook page HERE!