COVID concerns for people who visited Willapa Chiropractic & Massage
Patients who visited a Willapa Chiropractic and Massage last week may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Pacific County Public Health & Human Services tells KXRO that an employee at Willapa Chiropractic and Massage in Raymond tested positive for COVID-19.
That employee worked on June 2nd and June 4th while potentially contagious and may have exposed patients who visited the office.
Patients who visited the Willapa Chiropractic Office on other days, are not believed to have been exposed and are not being asked to quarantine.
The Pacific County Health Department does say however that they have not been able to accurately determine the level of exposure that may have occurred.
Anyone who was in the office during those dates, and is unvaccinated is being asked to quarantine for 14 days from the date of your visit. Individuals in quarantine should stay home and avoid all contact with anyone who isn’t a household member. They should not go to work or visit any public places, such as grocery stores.
“If you are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 which means it has been greater than 14 days since your final COVID-19 vaccination, your risk is incredibly small and we do not recommend that you quarantine.”
If you develop symptoms, you should get tested, regardless of vaccination status. COVID-19 symptoms can develop two to 14 days after exposure and may include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
Testing options can be found at www.pacificcountycovid19.com/get-tested or by calling 360-875-9407.
“Everyone should take steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect themselves and others from getting sick. Face coverings should be worn by all individuals who are unvaccinated in all public places and anytime people are gathering with others from outside of their household. Individuals should practice physical distancing whenever they’re around others and limit social gatherings. Remember to wash hands frequently, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water aren’t available, cover coughs and sneezes, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces and stay home when sick.”
If you have not been vaccinated for COVID-19, we strongly recommend that you do so. Vaccination clinics are available throughout Pacific County for all individuals age 12 and older. To find a list of currently scheduled clinics, please visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com/vaccine-information or call 360-875-9407.
If you have any questions about potential exposure at Willapa Chiropractic, or elsewhere, please call 360-214-6013 and ask to speak with the public health nurse on call.