COVID-19 tests recalled; no risk to patients or affect to results
It has come to the attention of Grays Harbor Public Health that testing supplies used at the community-based drive-through testing site prior to Sunday, April 19, 2020 have been recalled.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, the recall does not affect the tests’ results and does not present a health risk to patients.
The recall was made because of concerns about a quality control issue with viral transport media, the fluid that preserves a specimen during transport, such as one collected via nasal swab from a person being tested for COVID-19.
Washington State Department of Health notified the Grays Harbor Public Health Incident Management Team of the recall early on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
The local office says that all testing supplies from the recalled batch were pulled from circulation at Grays Harbor’s testing site immediately.
Beginning Sunday, April 19, tests being performed at the community-based drive-through site are utilizing new testing supplies.
However, all 101 tests performed from Wednesday, April 15 through Saturday, April 18 at the drive-through testing site used testing supplies that are part of the recall. If you were tested with the recalled testing supplies, Grays Harbor Public Health is offering retests for peace of mind.
“We are confident that we have enough testing supplies to meet the demand even with retests occurring. If you are showing symptoms, please do not hesitate to call our call center and get a test scheduled.”
Grays Harbor Public Health’s COVID-19’s call center is open from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm at (360) 964-1850. The call center is available to schedule testing for anyone who meets criteria or requests a retest and to answer any questions you may have. Testing is being performed by appointment only.
Grays Harbor County has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
- March 2020: 2 cases
- April 2020: 10 cases
No additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Grays Harbor County since April 12. Grays Harbor Public Health Incident Management Team (IMT) remains prepared to respond if any additional cases are identified.
Response efforts
Grays Harbor Public Health and the Washington National Guard have tested 164 people for COVID-19 since opening a community-based drive-through testing site in Aberdeen on April 15.