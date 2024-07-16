County to offer tours of historic courthouse jail on July 20

In conjunction with the 22nd Annual Historic Montesano Car Show, Grays Harbor County will offer guided public tours of the Historic County Courthouse Jail.

Utilities, Facilities, and Community Development Director Mark Cox shared that the tours will be held on Saturday, July 20th from 10am to 2pm.

The car show takes place in Montesano at and around the courthouse block, starting at 8am.

The guided tours will begin at 10am, but will be limited to 25 participants per tour.

Pre-Tour Registration is Required.

The County will begin pre-tour registration at 9:30am near the side entrance of the County Courthouse.

The jail is located directly behind the Historic Courthouse.

Everyone will need to sign a waiver for entry.

This opportunity to tour the historic facility is only available to the first 250 participants that pre-register.

The Courthouse Jail is located at 102 W Broadway, Montesano, WA.