Corps seeks public input on Chehalis River Basin Flood Damage Reduction Project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public input on the Chehalis River Basin Flood Damage Reduction Project draft environmental impact statement (DEIS).
Comments are due by November 17 on the project that is intended to reduce flood damage in the upper Chehalis River Basin.
This work would include temporarily storing flood waters from Willapa Hills by constructing a dam and temporary reservoir near the town of Pe Ell; and raising the levee at the Chehalis-Centralia Airport.
The Corps evaluated 61 alternatives and analyzed the full range of direct, indirect, and cumulative effects of three alternatives:
- Alternative 1, the Chehalis River Basin Flood Control Zone District’s proposed project;
- Alternative 2, a flood retention only facility constructed on a smaller foundation; and
- the no action alternative where the Corps would not issue a permit.
The DEIS is available at https://chehalisbasinstrategy.com/eis/nepa-process/.
Comments may be submitted online through the web site; by email to [email protected]; by voicemail by calling (206) 709-6928 or by U.S. Mail to:
Chehalis River Basin Flood Damage Reduction Project
c/o Anchor QEA
6720 South Macadam Street, Suite 125
Portland, Oregon 97219
Two virtual public meetings will be held by WebEx webinar and teleconference on Thursday, October 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Wednesday, October 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Access information will be posted on the strategy website.
For more information on the Chehalis Basin Strategy visit: https://chehalisbasinstrategy.com/.