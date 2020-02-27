Corps of Engineers/Ecology to hold events to discuss their authority
An event in Montesano from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is meant to serve as a “Corps/Ecology Interagency Regulatory Refresher” and community outreach.
In an announcement, the Corps announced that they are working with the Washington State Department of Ecology to conduct free outreach events open to the public.
The Corps will visit 7 counties, including meetings in Montesano on March 24 and Long Beach on May 12.
These events are intended to provide a brief overview of each agency’s regulatory authority as well as coordination efforts between the agencies.
“This series of events is intended to foster and facilitate efficient and effective working relationships with the public, applicants, consultants, local municipalities, and agencies.”
During the events, the Corps says that they will provide information regarding authorization under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act (CWA) and Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899.
Ecology will be at the events providing information regarding authorization under Section 401 of the CWA and their role in other state and local law implementation.
Following the presentations, Corps and Ecology county-specific representatives will be available for questions and discussion as time allows.
Due to limited space, registration is required. Please RSVP to evan.g.carnes@usace.army.mil.
|COUNTY
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|Skamania
|March 23, 2020
|10:00 – 2:00
|Hegewald Center, West Meeting Room
710 Southwest Rock Creek Drive
Stevenson, WA 98648
|Grays Harbor
|March 24, 2020
|10:00 – 2:00
|Grays Harbor County Commissioners Office
100 West Broadway Avenue
Montesano, WA 98563
|Lewis
|May 11, 2020
|10:00 – 2:00
|Fort Borst Park, Kitchen No. 1
2020 Borst Avenu
Centralia, WA 98531
|Pacific
|May 12, 2020
|10:00 – 2:00
|Long Beach Train Depot
102 3rd Street Northwest
Long Beach, WA 98631
|Clark
|June 8, 2020
|10:00 – 2:00
|Vancouver Community Library, Columbia Room
901 C Street
Vancouver, WA 98660
|Cowlitz
|July 28, 2020
|10:00 – 2:00
|Longview Public Library
1600 Louisiana St
Longview, WA 98632
*Please use street parking, library lot is for staff and patrons only
|Wahkiakum
|August 13, 2020
|10:00 – 2:00
|River Street Meeting Room
25 River Street, Cathlamet, WA 98612