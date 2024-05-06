KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Copalis Beach accident injures three, including two teenage passengers

May 6, 2024 7:10AM PDT
Three local residents were injured, including two teenagers, in a Copalis Beach accident on Sunday.

According to an after-accident report from the Washington State Patrol, around 9 pm on Sunday night, a 33-year-old Ocean Shores woman was driving her 2016 Toyota Corolla on Copalis Beach Road when she reached the stop sign at SR 109.

The initial investigation from WSP states that the woman failed to stop at the sign, striking a 2021 Nissan Altima traveling north on SR 109 driven by a 32-year-old Aberdeen man. Also inside the Altima were two teenage boys, ages 13 and 15.

All three people in the Altima were injured in the accident. They were transported to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital. 

All four people in the accident were wearing their seatbelts.

Both vehicles were totaled.

The official cause of the accident is pending investigation.

