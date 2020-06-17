Cooking With Luceman II – Beef Stroganoff
I know it’s been awhile, but here’s another installment of Cooking with the Luceman! We’re making beef stroganoff!
Not only is it easy to make, it’s delicious too!
See ingredients and instructions below, check out the video, and let me know how yours turns out!
Ingredients:
1 1/2 pounds beef sirloin steak, 1/2 inch thick
8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced (2 1/2 cups)
2 medium onions, thinly sliced
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 cup Gold Medal™ all-purpose flour
3 cups hot cooked egg noodles
Cooking instructions:
Cut beef across grain into about 1 1/2×1/2-inch strips.
Cook mushrooms, onions and garlic in butter in 10-inch skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until onions are tender; remove from skillet.
Cook beef in same skillet until brown. Stir in 1 cup of the broth, the salt and Worcestershire sauce. Heat to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 15 minutes.
Stir remaining 1/2 cup broth into flour; stir into beef mixture. Add onion mixture; heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 1 minute. Stir in sour cream; heat until hot (do not boil). Serve over noodles.
Enjoy!!