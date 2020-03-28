Luceman here, and it’s no secret that I like to cook, so I thought it’d be fun to cook with you! In the first episode of “Cookin’ With The Luceman” we’re gonna make a New York Strip Roast!
Turned out delish!
here are the ingredients you’ll need:
INGREDIENTS
- 4 garlic cloves
- 8 fresh sage leaves
- 4 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
- 4 teaspoons olive oil
- 4 teaspoons salt
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper
- 1 4- to 5-pound boneless beef loin New York strip roast, fat trimmed to 1/4 inch
PREPARATION
- With machine running, drop garlic into processor; blend until finely chopped. Add sage, thyme, oil, salt and pepper; process until paste forms.
- Pat meat dry with paper towels. Rub meat all over with herb paste. Cover; chill at least 3 hours. (Can be made 1 day ahead. Keep refrigerated.)
- Preheat oven to 450°F. Place meat, fat side up, on rack in roasting pan. Roast meat 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F. Roast meat until instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest part of meat registers 130°F for medium-rare, about 35 minutes (or 140°F for medium, about 40 minutes). Remove from oven; let stand 20 minutes. Cut crosswise into 1/3-inch-thick slices. Arrange slices on platter.