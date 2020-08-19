      Weather Alert

Construction of local forest roads runs through October

Aug 19, 2020 @ 6:55am

Quinault area forest roads are being affected by construction.

The U.S. Forest Service has issued an alert for anyone traveling through forest roads in the Quinault area that work has begun on the Said So Timber Sale.  

According to the notice, there is road construction on Forest Roads 21700000 near milepost 6.9, as well as on Forest Roads 2170000 and 2170110.  

Construction equipment will be present on these roads until 10/31/2020.  

Access may be limited on occasion.

