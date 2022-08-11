Connections included in Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation grants
Connections in Montesano was the only local nonprofit included in the second of three community grant funding rounds in 2022 from the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization of Umpqua Bank.
The bank foundation awarded 62 community grants to local nonprofits across its five-state footprint totaling $336,500.
Umpqua’s community grants support nonprofit organizations across Wash., Ore., Idaho, Calif. and Nev. and are part of the Bank’s overall foundation and corporate giving program that has invested more than $13.5 million since the Foundation was formed in 2014.
“Through our Community Grants program, it’s our honor to partner with and support these nonprofits serving a critical role in expanding access to services and economic opportunity,” shared Randy Choy, Umpqua Bank vice president of community giving and managing director of the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation. “Through private, public and nonprofit collaborations, we can achieve tremendous collective impact.”
These nonprofits, selected from among hundreds of applicants in the second of three grant cycles in 2022, demonstrated a steadfast commitment to serving low-to-moderate-income populations in at least one of eight categories: family engagement and resiliency; financial competency; housing stability and home ownership; college, career or technical readiness; entrepreneurship and business expansion; vibrant and equitable neighborhoods; technical and digital connectivity; and small business support and financial guidance.
The next deadline for community grant applications is 5 p.m. PT on Fri., Sept. 2, 2022. Learn more at www.UmpquaBank.com/Community.
The following recipients received grants between $5,000-10,000:
WASHINGTON
|Organization
|County
|Blue Mountain Action Council, Inc.
|Walla Walla
|Boys & Girls Clubs of SW Wash.
|Clark
|Communities Rise
|King
|Connections
|Grays Harbor
|Degrees of Change
|Pierce
|Distributive Education Clubs of America
|Grant
|Exodus Housing
|Pierce
|First Story
|Spokane
|Foundation for Private Enterprise Education
|Pierce
|Habitat for Humanity, Inc.
|Whatcom
|King County Library System Foundation
|King
|Kulshan Community Land Trust
|Whatcom
|Orion Industries
|Snohomish
|Seattle Cares Mentoring Movement
|King
|Share, Inc.
|Clark
|Skills, Inc.
|King
|Solid Ground Washington
|King
|Swan Vocational Enterprises
|Yakima
|Tacoma Arts Live
|Pierce
|Your Money Matters
|King
OREGON
|Organization
|County
|All Hands Raised
|Multnomah
|Assistance League of Klamath Basin
|Klamath
|Boys & Girls Club of Salem
|Marion & Polk
|Centro Cultural De Condado
|Washington
|College Possible Oregon
|Columbia
|Family Access Network Foundation
|Deschutes
|Girl Scouts of Ore. and SW Wash.
|Clackamas
|Habitat for Humanity
|Linn & Lane
|Hollywood Senior Center
|Multnomah
|LatinoBuilt Foundation
|Washington
|Olalla Center
|Lincoln
|Outside In
|Multnomah
|Portland Youthbuilders
|Multnomah
|Project 48
|Multnomah
|Raphael House
|Multnomah
|Remake Talent
|Jackson
|Store to Door
|Multnomah
|VertueLab
|Multnomah
CALIFORNIA
|Organization
|County
|10000 Degrees
|Sonoma
|2-1-1 Humboldt Information and Resource Center
|Humboldt
|APA Family Support Services
|San Francisco
|BALANCE (Consumer Credit Counseling of San Francisco)
|Alameda
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Contra Costa
|Contra Costa
|Business for Good San Diego
|San Diego
|California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce Foundation
|Sacramento
|CASA El Dorado
|El Dorado
|Community Vision Capital & Consulting
|Fresno
|Conservation Corps North Bay, Inc.
|Marin
|Dress for Success San Francisco
|Santa Clara
|Grid Alternatives
|San Joaquin
|Junior Achievement of Sacramento
|Sacramento
|Junior Achievement of San Diego County
|San Diego
|Sacramento Childrens Home
|Sacramento
|Southeast Asian Community Center
|San Francisco
|St. Johns Healthcare Foundation
|Ventura
|Up Valley Family Centers of Napa County
|Napa
|Yolo Crisis Nursery, Inc.
|Yolo
IDAHO
|Organization
|County
|Cascade Jr/Sr High School
|Valley
|Life’s Kitchen, Inc.
|Ada
|Wyakin Warrior Foundation
|Ada
NEVADA
|Organization
|County
|Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation
|Washoe
|Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada, Inc.
|Washoe