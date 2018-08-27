Congratulations To our Kix 95.3 Red, White, Blue, & Brown Weekends Ticket Winners!

Congratulations to all of our Zac Brown Band, Red, White, Blue, & Brown Weekends Ticket Winners!

1.Benjamin Dugger of Pacific Beach

2. Keri Towle of Montesano

3. Stacey Boone of Hoquiam

4. Susan Roberts of Hoquiam

5. Sheila Bradshaw of Hoquiam!

All winners will receive 2 tickets to see The Zac Brown Band on August 31st at Safeco Field. Winners were selected via random drawing on Monday August 27th. Winners had entered the correct code word for times given during the Red White Blue & Brown Weekends contest held on August 18th & 19th and August 25th & 26th.