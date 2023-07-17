KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Community invited to ceremony to honor local Vietnam War period veterans

July 17, 2023 7:30AM PDT
Graphic created by KXRO using United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration image

U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) announced that he is inviting veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, to receive a Vietnam veteran lapel pin at a ceremony in Aberdeen on Monday, July 24.

According to Kilmer, at the pinning ceremony, he will present veterans with Vietnam veteran lapel pins, provided by the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, as “a lasting commemoration of the Nation’s thanks”. 

Members of the Grays Harbor community are encouraged to attend and show support for friends and neighbors who served during the Vietnam War period.

Grays Harbor Veterans Pinning Ceremony

Monday, July 24, 2023
5:00 p.m. PDT
American Legion, 112 W 1st St, Aberdeen, WA 98520

Veterans and members of the Grays Harbor community can RSVP for Rep. Kilmer’s Grays Harbor Veterans Pinning Ceremony HERE or email Haley Schanne at [email protected].

