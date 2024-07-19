Community invited to be a permanent part of new Summit Pacific expansion

The community is invited to “Make Their Mark” on the Summit Pacific Medical Center Expansion Project.

Summit Pacific invites the community to be a permanent part of their Summit Pacific Medical Center expansion project by signing the final steel beam that will support the new structure.

Summit Pacific says that the expansion is being completed as a resource to enhance healthcare services for the community.

“This Beam Signing Event brings together the Grays Harbor community, lawmakers, and Summit Pacific employees to leave a lasting, positive message, encapsulating this exciting moment in time,” said Josh Martin, Summit Pacific CEO.

Representative Derek Kilmer became the first to sign the beam during his visit to the facility on July 12th.

According to the hospital, Kilmer’s office played a crucial role in securing funding for the expansion.

The upcoming outdoor signing event – open to the community – will be held on Wednesday, July 24th, from noon to 2 pm on the SPMC front lawn at 600 E. Main St., Elma. Permanent markers will be provided.

Later in the day, the beam will be ceremoniously covered until it is raised to support the new addition.

Construction of the 30,000-square-foot addition to Summit Pacific Medical Center began in February of this year. Scheduled for completion in 2026, SPMC will nearly double its current size.

The hospital says that the expansion will significantly increase bed capacity, expand the Emergency Department, offer round-the-clock MRI services, provide more triage spaces, and expand patient waiting areas, reducing wait times and greatly improving the overall patient experience.

“Summit Pacific looks forward to seeing the community at this special event. Together, the goal is to build the healthiest community in the Nation.”