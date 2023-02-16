Commission to decide on guide logbook and commercial smelt rules at February meeting

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission expects to make decisions to update rules for fishing guide logbooks and commercial smelt fisheries during a virtual meeting on Friday, Feb. 17.

Beginning at 8 a.m. the commissioners will hear from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) staff and decide whether to adopt updated rules regarding reporting requirements for freshwater game fish guides, food fish guides and combination game fish and food fish guides.

Then, commissioners will decide whether to adopt rule revisions for commercial eulachon (popularly known as smelt) fisheries to align permanent rules with current management strategies.

The Commission will also discuss and may decide on a performance agreement for WDFW Director Kelly Susewind.

Also on Friday, the Commission’s Wildlife Committee will hold a special meeting to discuss the continued development and new format for WDFW’s statewide Game Management Plan. That meeting is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

These meetings will be held virtually via Zoom; for more information on how to watch and participate in these and other upcoming meetings, visit the Commission’s webpage.