Commission approves dog training program and hatchery policy topics during January meeting
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved a proposal to allow some dog training rules and heard updates on proposed mineral prospecting rules, Columbia River sturgeon, and Baker Lake sockeye during its recent meeting.
According to a release, the Commission approved nonlethal pursuit dog training practices to help keep dogs trained for enforcement response to wildlife conflicts.
The rules and procedures, which go into effect later this year, serve to fulfill a 2019 Legislative directive and create the process and requirements necessary to develop the non-lethal training program.
Commission members also heard updates on proposed rulemaking for grazing permits on lands managed by the Department, proposed mineral prospecting rules, pinniped conservation and management, and Columbia River sturgeon.
The Commission also discussed a draft statement on commercial whale watching but decided not to advance it further.
On Saturday, Commission members also approved an updated draft of the Anadromous Salmon and Steelhead Hatchery Policy for environmental review under the State Environmental Policy Act process.
The Commission discussed the proposed timeline and public process for policy revisions to the Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy (C-3622) Comprehensive Review, which it approved during its December 2020 meeting.
The Commission took open public comment on Friday and Saturday mornings and heard public comment as part of several briefings throughout the meeting.
The meeting was recorded and will available to the public on WDFW’s website.
The public can also find information on upcoming meetings at the same webpage.