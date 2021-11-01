Comedian Jen Kirkman Has a New Podcast called: Anxiety Bites
Kix 95.3’s The Luceman in the morning recently talked with Writer / Stand up Comedian Jen Kirkman about her new Podcast called Anxiety Bites! Check out the interview below!
Comedian Jen Kirkman who has had life-long Panic and Generalized Anxiety Disorder brings her life-lessons, humor, and hope to a show that’s about normalizing having anxiety so that we go from whispering dramatically, “I have anxiety” to saying out loud with a shrug, “Yeah, I have anxiety.” Jen will interview experts with anxiety be they PhD’s, creatives, or spiritual gurus for advice on how to self-diagnose, begin to treat, and how to live easily with everyday anxiety and panic – and at the very least – giving an interesting, relatable, calming listen.
Jen Kirkman is an internationally touring comedian known for her Netflix specials “I’m Gonna Die Alone (and I Feel Fine)” and “Just Keep Livin.” She’s also a New York Times Bestselling author. Her two books are ,” I Can Barely Take Care of Myself…” and “I Know What I’m Doing & Other Lies I Tell Myself.” She’s a television writer as well as podcaster.