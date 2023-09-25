KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

College admission guaranteed for Aberdeen graduates thanks to new agreement

September 25, 2023 7:11AM PDT
Share
Istockphoto.com/YinYang

Aberdeen graduates have an easier path of getting into college thanks to a new agreement.

The Aberdeen School District announced that the School Board has approved participation in the Washington Guaranteed Admissions Program – WA GAP — effective this school year. 

The program puts the District into a partnership with six public colleges and universities that will automatically admit Aberdeen students who graduate with a 3.0 grade-point average or higher and a transcript showing they’ve completed courses that meet the minimum admission requirements.

The colleges will reach out to students in the 11th grade and in the 12th grade. Qualifying students could find letters of acceptance in their mailbox from:

  • Central Washington University
  • Eastern Washington University
  • The Evergreen State College
  • University of Washington – Tacoma
  • Washington State University
  • Western Washington University

According to the district, last year Aberdeen entered into a similar agreement with Pacific Lutheran University. That relationship with the private university remains in place.

Students are strongly encouraged to complete the FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid — to maximize access to scholarships and funding resources. That process is also being simplified.

Superintendent Jeff Thake said the District is pleased to make this path available to students. “In a future-focused learning environment, we want this partnership with colleges and universities to further expand post-secondary options for our students,” he said.

You can read more about WA GAP on our district’s website or by visiting the Washington State Council of Presidents, which states on its page they want to myth bust and transform the college admissions process.

 

WA GAP Summary Sheet and FAQs

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Glory DaysGabby Barrett
5:23pm
LadyBrett Young
5:20pm
God Gave Me A GirlRussell Dickerson
5:14pm
Burn OutMidland
5:10pm
White HorseChris Stapleton
5:07pm
View Full Playlist