College admission guaranteed for Aberdeen graduates thanks to new agreement

Aberdeen graduates have an easier path of getting into college thanks to a new agreement.

The Aberdeen School District announced that the School Board has approved participation in the Washington Guaranteed Admissions Program – WA GAP — effective this school year.

The program puts the District into a partnership with six public colleges and universities that will automatically admit Aberdeen students who graduate with a 3.0 grade-point average or higher and a transcript showing they’ve completed courses that meet the minimum admission requirements.

The colleges will reach out to students in the 11th grade and in the 12th grade. Qualifying students could find letters of acceptance in their mailbox from:

Central Washington University

Eastern Washington University

The Evergreen State College

University of Washington – Tacoma

Washington State University

Western Washington University

According to the district, last year Aberdeen entered into a similar agreement with Pacific Lutheran University. That relationship with the private university remains in place.

Students are strongly encouraged to complete the FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid — to maximize access to scholarships and funding resources. That process is also being simplified.

Superintendent Jeff Thake said the District is pleased to make this path available to students. “In a future-focused learning environment, we want this partnership with colleges and universities to further expand post-secondary options for our students,” he said.

You can read more about WA GAP on our district’s website or by visiting the Washington State Council of Presidents, which states on its page they want to myth bust and transform the college admissions process.

WA GAP Summary Sheet and FAQs