Cole Swindell celebrates his #1 “Break Up” with his fans

Warner Music NashvilleCole Swindell was out performing for his fans when he found out “Break Up in the End” has claimed the #1 spot on the Mediabase chart this week, making it the eighth chart topper of his career.

“My fans are the best and I was so excited to be on the road celebrating with them this past weekend…” the Georgia native reflects. “There is so much work that goes in to the successes of all artists and I never take that for granted and am reminded each time I see one of my songs make it to #1.”

“I have been blessed with not only the best fans who allow me to do this for a living,” Cole adds, “but I have a team that continues to believe in me and my music. It can’t get much better than that. Thank you all!”

“Break Up in the End” is the lead single from Cole’s #1 album, All of It.

