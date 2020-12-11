Cold Season Shelter in Aberdeen changes location
Aberdeen, WA – The Cold Season Shelter in Aberdeen has moved.
Coastal Community Action Program says the shelter is now located at 1401 Simpson Avenue in Aberdeen.
They say they expect the shelter will remain at this location for the rest of the cold weather season.
Through collaborative, community-wide effort the shelter for community residents unable to access other shelter options is available during this year’s cold weather season.
It will operate and provide overnight shelter between 9 pm and 7 am daily through March 31, 2021.
Shelter access is not contingent on sobriety, and participation in services of any kind is voluntary.
It will serve adults 18 and over, of all genders, as space and volunteer capacity allows.
Shelter rules will be limited and focus on safety for guests and staff.
The shelter will adhere to COVID-19 precautions, including mandatory masks and social distancing.
Partners who identify vulnerable residents who may be in need of shelter may escort or refer them to the Shelter between the hours of 9 pm and 5am.
Donations of non-perishable foods, hygiene items, socks, coffee supplies, or bottled water may be dropped off at Coastal Community Action Program during business hours or brought to the shelter when in operation.
Interested volunteers should contact Jeff Simmons at [email protected] or call (360) 660-5056.