Coastal Interpretive Center announces “Glimpses Lecture Series” season schedule; starts Oct. 20

The Coastal Interpretive Center will begin their 2022-2023 season of the Glimpses Lecture Series this month.

The lecture schedule has events held the third Thursday of each month from October-March at the Ocean Shores Lions Club, 832 Ocean Shores Blvd NW, from 7-9 pm.

Topics range from the Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary, to kelp forests, invasive European green crabs, and sea glass.

Coastal Interpretive Center announced that the first lecture is a conversation with Kevin Grant, the newly appointed superintendent of Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary.

He will discuss current issues facing the Marine Sanctuary on Thursday, October 20.

Cost of admission is $10/person to be paid at the door.

For a full list of lectures and other information is available at www.interpretivecenter.org or by calling 360-289-4617.