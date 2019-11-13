CMA Preview Special Tonight from 5 to 7 on Kix 95.3

      Weather Alert

Nov 13, 2019 @ 11:43am

Before you watch the CMA’s tonight on ABC, make sure to check out the CMA preview special with Carly Pearce!

Tonight on Kix 95.3 at 5  join CMA New Artist nominee Carly Pearce as she hosts ABC Audio’s 2019 CMA PREVIEW,  

Carly will be running down all the major nominees for the 53rd annual CMA Awards, including Male and Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. 

 

Featuring interviews with nominees such as Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen and more, as well as the nominated songs.

Catch tonight from 5 to 7 before you watch the CMA’s at 8pm on ABC! On the Harbors new country Kix 95.3 

