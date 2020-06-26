Closures to Cosi Hill and Blue Slough coming soon
Closures near Cosmopolis will continue, with one extending for nearly 4 months.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, beginning Monday, June 29, Rognlin’s Inc. crews will complete most work at Cosi Hill, including the final pavement striping and sign installation.
Work Schedule:
- 7 a.m. Monday, June 29 through 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 – US 101 at Cosi Hill will be controlled by flaggers as crews alternate traffic through the work zone.
Travelers are encouraged not to cross “wet paint” signs. All work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.
After the work is complete, the highway will remain reduced to a single lane in both directions due to the proximity of a second slide zone discovered in January roughly 1,000 feet away.
The second slide zone, located at milepost 78.6, remains reduced to a single lane of alternating traffic until further notice.
An emergency repair contract is currently being prepared, however a timeline has not been shared yet.
Following this work, Grays Harbor County will close the Blue Slough Road for almost 4 months.
Road construction on the road will run from July 6th thru October 31st and will close access through the cutoff between SR 101 and SR 107.
Drivers should plan accordingly for delays through the area.