City of Ocean Shores considers nine applicants for vacant council position
Ahead of their upcoming meeting, the City of Ocean Shores has released the names of residents looking to fill a seat on the city council.
At their Monday, February 8 meeting, the Ocean Shores City Council will discuss who should fill Position 5, vacated by Steve Ensley. Ensley had been elected to the position by voters in 2017.
The announcement of a vacancy was at their January 11 meeting, and at that time the city requested applications from qualified residents to fill the role. That application window ended this week.
Nine residents stepped forward and the City of Ocean Shores has released the applications of each applicant.
The list also includes numerous residents from varying backgrounds and life experiences.
Included among those are;
- Terry Barnes Smith; former Sergeant of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office
- Alison Cline; Special Education Teacher at North Beach School District
- Lorraine Hardin; current Treasurer of Ocean Shores Food Bank
- Thomas King; US Army veteran
- David Linn; retired
- John Schroeder; US Navy Veteran
- Lisa Scott; City of Aberdeen Community Development Director
- David Smith; aerospace sales director
- Dave Wilson; former Hoquiam City Councilmember who stepped down in 2020 after he and his family moved out of the city
The City states that on February 8, the applicants will be invited to join the meeting and speak to the current council before votes are made. The new councilmember may be sworn in mid-meeting and begin serve as of that evening.