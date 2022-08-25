City of Hoquiam recognized for opening up fish habitat

The City of Hoquiam was recognized for their efforts to open fish passage on city forestland.

Washington state’s large landowners have corrected nearly 8,500 fish passage barriers and reopened 5,200 miles of fish habitat since 2001 under the Washington Road Maintenance and Abandonment Plan (RMAP) process.

Those landowners were recognized by the state Forest Practices Board for their investments in protecting clean water for humans and fish alike.

That included the City of Hoquiam work.

Hoquiam City Administrator Brian Shay spoke about the recognition at their recent City Council meeting and said that the recognition came after the state ordered the city to complete the work.

The Forest Practices Board established RMAP in 2001, requiring large landowners to bring all roads constructed between 1976 and 2001 up to current forest practices standards.

Originally, the program had a deadline for completion by large landowners in 2016. However, in 2011, the Board allowed for a five-year extension due to the economic impacts of the Great Recession.

The Board recognized the landowners that were granted extensions, and completed their work under RMAP by the new deadline.

“The improvements made through RMAP represent one of the greatest successes of Washington’s Forest Practices Rules. Thanks to the collective work of the state, tribes, and landowners over a span of twenty years, we have made massive strides to protect clean water and crucial fish habitats for future generations,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “I’m honored to recognize these landowners today, and the years of work they’ve completed to benefit our Evergreen State.”

Shay added that the city put in the efforts after recommendation from their city forester Loren Hiner.

RMAP has also resulted in about 31,000 miles of forest roads being brought up to current forest practices standards and another 4,000 miles of roads being abandoned.

Large landowners recognized, grouped geographically by DNR Region, include:

Northeast Region

Manulife Investment Management

Northwest Region

Mid-Valley Resources

Sierra Pacific Industries

Olympic Region

Anderson and Middleton

Bavarian Timber

City of Hoquiam

DNR State Lands – Olympic Region

Fruit Growers Supply Company

Olympic Timber LLC c/o Campbell Global

Rayonier Forest Resources, LP

Weyerhaeuser Company

Pacific Cascade Region

BTG Pactual OEF

BTG Pactual PNW Fund III REIT, Inc.

DNR State Lands – Pacific Cascade Region

Fruit Growers Supply Company

Mid-Valley Resources

PacifiCorp

Rayonier Timberlands Holding Company, Washington, Inc.

SDS Company, LLC

Sierra Pacific Ryderwood

Weyerhaeuser Company – Aberdeen

Weyerhaeuser Company – Longview/St. Helens

Weyerhaeuser Company – Lower Columbia Region

Weyerhaeuser Company – Pe Ell

Weyerhaeuser Company – Vail

South Puget Sound Region

DNR State Lands – South Puget Sound Region

Fruit Growers Supply Company

BTG Pactual

For a map of DNR’s regions, click here.