City of Aberdeen opens community survey on homelessness response

The City of Aberdeen has opened a Homelessness Response Community Survey for Aberdeen residents and they are asking for community input.

Mayor Schave appointed a Homelessness Response Committee, tasked with developing and implementing a plan to enhance the community’s current response to the immediate homelessness crisis as well as long-term prevention strategies.

This survey is part of the ongoing effort to get input from the community, and follows a survey made available in February to Aberdeen businesses and workers to discuss homelessness and impacts on the business community.

This survey is open to community members as a way to gather information from those who are impacted by homelessness or interested in being part of a solution process.

According to the city, the information received from the residents and businesses will be used to measure progress made and influence future actions.

Below is a link that you can share, and attached is the QR code that goes directly to the survey.

Link to survey:

https://forms.office.com/g/cG9eFczetK

The 24-question survey closes on Friday, April 14.

Following the survey end, meetings will be held in April and May to discuss specific areas of the city to gather input from individual wards and the unhoused community.

Below are the dates, times, and locations of the next community meetings.