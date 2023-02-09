City of Aberdeen declared Feb. 20th as Kurt Cobain Day; for a second time

The City of Aberdeen has declared February 20 to be recognized as Kurt Cobain Day in the city, reiterating a proclamation that was done almost a decade ago.

At their Regular Council Meeting, the council unanimously approved a resolution that declares that February 20th shall be forever known as Kurt Cobain Day in Aberdeen.

The resolution on Wednesday stated that the date was chosen due to the Nirvana singer being born on February 20, 1967 and raised in Aberdeen.

While the resolution to honor Cobain was passed unanimously this week, it was already a standing proclamation to celebrate him on February 20th.

In 2014, then Mayor Bill Simpson announced that February 20th would be celebrated as “Kurt Cobain Day” within the city.

Simpson stated at that time;

“Aberdeen residents may justifiably take pride in the role our community played in the life of Kurt Cobain and the international recognition our community has gained from its connections with Kurt Cobain and his artistic achievements.”

On February 20, 2014, the inaugural Kurt Cobain Day featured hundreds of residents and Nirvana fans gathering at the former Aberdeen Museum of History to remember Cobain on what would have been his 47th birthday, and unveiled the statue known as Cement Resurrection within the building.

At that time, Mayor Simpson stated that February 20th would not be a singular event, but recognized yearly within the city.

This new resolution is seemingly unrelated to the prior proclamation that saw very little done in the city to commemorate the day after its introduction.

Cobain died April 5, 1994 at the age of 27. As of February 20th, 2023, Cobain would have been 56 years old.