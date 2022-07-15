City of Aberdeen appoints Fire Chief

John Clark has been named as the new Aberdeeen Fire Chief.
On Wednesday the Aberdeen City Council approved the recommendation from Mayor Pete Schave and the Personnel Committee to hire Clark to lead the agency.
Clark comes to Aberdeen from his current position as Fire Chief of North Whidbey Fire and Rescue Chief. He has served in that role since March 2020, according to the NWFR website.
According to Clark’s LinkedIn profile, prior to that role he had served as Fire Chief of teh Baker City Fire Department in Oregon, the Fire Chief of Delta Charter Township, and Assistant Fire Chief of the Washington Township Fire Department, both roles in Michigan.
NWFR also notes that Clark holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Engineering from University of Cincinnati and a Master’s Degree in Safety Administration from University of Eastern Kentucky, as well as holding certifications as Fire Officer III, Paramedic, Fire Instructor I, Fire Plans Examiner, Fire Inspector and Professional Emergency Manager.
Clark is expected to begin his role as of August 1.