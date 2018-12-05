Christmas Concert-Play to help the Friend’s of the Aberdeen Museum Nancy Cuyle stopped by the studio yesterday to share about an upcoming event that benefits the Friend’s of the Aberdeen Museum. She said it is a very amazing presentation that is for the whole family. SHARE RELATED CONTENT ASAP Intermountain Staffing donates to Christmas for Kids How much do you spend on Christmas? Hear samples of Bill Brown’s new Christmas album Christmas for Kids is a big success! AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here! Join Rick Moyer this Saturday at Dennis Company in Aberdeen!