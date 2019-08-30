      Weather Alert

Chris Young’s “Raised on 90’s Country Salute” This Labor Day!

Aug 30, 2019 @ 1:43pm

Don’t miss  ABC Radio’s “Raised on ‘90s Country Salute,” hosted by  Chris Young, as he pays tribute to the country music of the 1990s.

You’ll hear songs inspired by the decade, insights from 90s chart toppers, and today’s stars like Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett and more sharing their favorite ‘90s country jams with you!

Check out it out This Labor Day (Monday 9/3/19) from 9 am to Noon and again from 4 pm to 7 pm! On the Harbors New Country Kix 95.3!!

August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  
Most Popular Posts
The Tim Daniel's Memorial Golf Tourney
15 Year Old Invents Board Game Called HIRE!
VFW special event at Lake Sylvia this Saturday!
The Kix 95.3 Oregon Jamboree Sweet Wheel of Extras!
Writer, Director, Colton Van Til on His Film "Aberdeen" Premiering This Saturday At The D & R Theater