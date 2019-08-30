Chris Young’s “Raised on 90’s Country Salute” This Labor Day!
Don’t miss ABC Radio’s “Raised on ‘90s Country Salute,” hosted by Chris Young, as he pays tribute to the country music of the 1990s.
You’ll hear songs inspired by the decade, insights from 90s chart toppers, and today’s stars like Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett and more sharing their favorite ‘90s country jams with you!
Check out it out This Labor Day (Monday 9/3/19) from 9 am to Noon and again from 4 pm to 7 pm! On the Harbors New Country Kix 95.3!!