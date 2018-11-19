Chris Stapleton, Sam Hunt among most played artists at Waffle House

Courtesy Waffle House Tunie AwardsCountry music was well represented at the first-ever Tunie Awards on Thursday. The TouchTunes Jukeboxes, located in over 1,900 Waffle House restaurants, celebrated the most selected songs over the past 12 months. Chris StapletonSam Hunt and Keith Urban were among the winners.

Chris, who ranked at number six with “Tennessee Whiskey,” had the most country songs played and took home the Tunie award for Best Country Artist.

“I’ve had a lot of dreams come true,” Chris said as he accepted his award. “One of the dreams I wanted is to have a song on the Waffle House jukebox. Not only did I get a song on the Waffle House jukebox, I got this fantastic award. So thank you very much.”

Last year’s number one song was Keith’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” which appears at number five in 2018. Sam came in second place for his record-breaking hit “Body Like A Back Road.” Additionally, Country Music Hall of Famer Whispering Bill Anderson received the Jukebox Legend Award. The complete list is below.

Waffle House Jukebox Top Ten Songs of 2018:

1. “Location” by Khalid
2. “Body Like A Back Road” by Sam Hunt
3. “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake
4. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran
5. “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban
6. “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton
7. “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars
8. “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran
9. “Too Good at Goodbyes” by Sam Smith
10. “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd

