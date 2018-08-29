Chris Stapleton Leads The 52nd CMA Awards with 5 Nominations!

Luke Bryan, Sugarland, and Dan + Shay announced the 2018 CMA nominations on “Good Morning America” yesterday. And CHRIS STAPLETON came up big with five, including Entertainer of the Year.
After that it’s pretty spread out with NINE different acts getting three nominations each. One big surprise is LUKE COMBS as Male Vocalist of the Year.
And here we go again . . . NO female acts got an Entertainer of the Year nomination.
The awards will be Wednesday, November 14th. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, will be hosting for the 11th straight year. Here are all the nominations!
Entertainer of the Year:
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year:
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
New Artist of the Year:
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland
New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Album of the Year
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley
Song of the Year
“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Musical Event of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy & Kenny Chesney
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Music Video of the Year
“Babe,” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift
“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas, Dobro
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Dann Huff, Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar