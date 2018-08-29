Chris Stapleton Leads The 52nd CMA Awards with 5 Nominations!

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan, Sugarland, and Dan + Shay announced the 2018 CMA nominations on “Good Morning America” yesterday. And CHRIS STAPLETON came up big with five, including Entertainer of the Year.

After that it’s pretty spread out with NINE different acts getting three nominations each. One big surprise is LUKE COMBS as Male Vocalist of the Year.

And here we go again . . . NO female acts got an Entertainer of the Year nomination.

The awards will be Wednesday, November 14th. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, will be hosting for the 11th straight year. Here are all the nominations!

Entertainer of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

New Artist of the Year:

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO​

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Album of the Year

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves​

Graffiti U, Keith Urban

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year

“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson​

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy & Kenny Chesney

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Music Video of the Year

“Babe,” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift

“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson​

“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas, Dobro

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Dann Huff, Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar