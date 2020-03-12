Choker Men to play NWAC Tournament game with no fans
Aberdeen, WA – The Grays Harbor Chokers NWAC Tournament game tonight will be played with no fans in attendance due to COVID-19 concerns.
Based on the latest recommendation from the State of Oregon Health Authority, the NWAC office has announced that attendance for the 2020 Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championship Tournaments held at Clackamas Community College and Linn Benton Community College, will be limited to team members, coaches, and game management.
Games will be available via Pay per View on the NWAC Sports Network.
They say the priority of the Northwest Athletic Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans as they continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis.
The Choker men are set to take on Everett Community College at 6:00 p.m. tonight at Clackamas Community College.