Child pornography charges for Aberdeen man
An Aberdeen man was arrested on Tuesday on child pornography related charges.
According to the Aberdeen Police Department, the 60-year-old Aberdeen man was arrested on four counts of Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct 1st degree.
These charges come after several months of investigation.
APD says that a search warrant was initially served on an apartment in the 1700-block of S. Boone Street on June 3rd.
During that search, several electronic devices were seized.
The investigation stems from a Cybertip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).
After forensic searches were conducted on the devices, files were found that led to the charges.
The 60-year-old man was arrested without incident and transported to the Grays Harbor County Jail.