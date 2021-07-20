Child dies after being struck by vehicle; second child airlifted for injuries
A fatality accident occurred on Monday, just north of the Grays Harbor County line when two children were struck by a vehicle.
The Washington State Patrol states that around 1pm, a 67-year-old Lake Stevens woman was driving a 2003 Toyota Rav4 north on US 101 near Queets.
The woman reportedly suffered a medical emergency, losing consciousness and drifting onto the shoulder of the road.
When the vehicle came out of a ditch, it struck two children, ages 10 and 12.
A 10-year-old Queets girl struck by the vehicle died at the scene.
The 12-year-old girl, also from Queets, was transported to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital before being airlifted to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.
Charges are pending against the Lake Stevens driver.