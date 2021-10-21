Check Out Walker Hayes New Fancy Like Video With Kesha
Walker Hayes has a huge hit on his hands with “Fancy Like”
Walker explains how the song, and the new music video for “Fancy Like” – which now includes fellow music star Kesha – both came from the same place, “This song came out of a conversation about the misconceptions that celebrities or artists live a lavish lifestyle, and it’s important for folks to know thats not necessarily true. I’m truly about as fancy as Applebee’s on a date night, so creating a video celebrating the simple moments in life – like watching a movie or drinking box wine – was important to us. Kesha and I each bring our own versions of ‘Fancy Like’ to this, and I love how it came together.”