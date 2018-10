Check Out The First Trailer From Disney’s “Aladdin”

The next animated classic to be made into a live action movie from Disney is “Aladdin” The movie stars Will Smith as Genie and a cast that includes: Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. Coming to theaters May 24, 2019! Who Can’t wait to see it?!