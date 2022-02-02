      Weather Alert

Check Out Some Recent Episodes of Facebook Showdown!

Feb 2, 2022 @ 10:26am

Facebook Showdown! Where The drama is Real! Real stupid! Every Friday at 6:40 and 7:40 the Luceman in the morning and friends take real arguments and dumb drama from facebook and then re-enact it like a bad soap opera! Check out some of the recent episodes from the Kix 95.3 Morning Show!

“Shouldn’t You Be Buying Real Food”

“They’ll Never Find Your Body In The Swamp”

“The Water Police”

“Howdy Comrade”

“Dangerous Squirrels”

“They’re Not Toys They’re Replicas”

“Ugly Christmas Sweater”

“Bah Humbug”

“Get Off The Machine Fatty”

“Facebook Hater”

“Who’s Thanksgiving is Worse”

“Maybe Murder”

“Shopping Carts”

“Ford VS Chevy”

TAGS
Facebook Showdown
February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  
Most Popular Posts
WDFW seeking information on 14 wildlife species
Prosecuting Attorney declines to file charges in June family involved shooting
Watershed 2022 Just Announced: July 29,30,31 at The Gorge! Tickets On Sale Feb. 11
Check Out Some Recent Episodes of Facebook Showdown!
$7.8 million for WA schools and libraries to support remote learning
Connect With Us Listen To Us On