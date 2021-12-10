Charges updated for parents of Oakley Carlson; Oakville girl still missing
Undersheriff Brad Johansson provided an update on Thursday evening regarding missing five-year-old Oakley Carlson of Oakville and the investigation into her parents.
According to the update, charges against Oakley’s parents Andrew Carlson and Jordan Bowers have been updated to Abandonment of a Dependent Person in the Second Degree, a class C felony.
Johansson tells KXRO that detectives updated the charges after discovering that the parents are believed to have not been providing medication that was prescribed to another daughter for approximately 15 months.
This medication was reportedly required by the six-year-old sister of Oakley by her doctor. The nature of this medication was not released, although Johansson revealed that the medication “is necessary for her physical wellbeing and puts her at risk for physical impairment and could eventually result in death”.
When this information was learned and provided to the Grays Harbor County Prosecutors Office, the charges were adjusted from Manslaughter 1, which they had been booked on.
The parents are currently in Grays Harbor Jail on this new charge alone and bail was set at $150,000 for both suspects.
Johansson added that child has been taken into protective custody while the investigation continues into the unexplained disappearance of five-year-old Oakley Carlson, and believe the disappearance is criminal in nature and will continue the search.
Law enforcement are looking for anyone with information about her whereabouts or who may have seen Oakley Carlson alive since January 27th 2021.
“With all of the attention this investigation has gathered they have not received any information that Oakley has been seen alive since that date. The parents claim the last time they saw Oakley alive was November 30th. The parents have given no indication that Oakley is in the care of an adult and cannot account for her whereabouts or condition. Investigators believe Oakley would be unable to survive on her own for this length of time.”
If you have any information regarding Oakley Carlson, you are asked to call the dispatch non-emergency number at 360-533-8765, or contact Detective Sgt. Paul Logan at 360-964-1729 [email protected].