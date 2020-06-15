Changes coming for Westport intersection
Westport, WA – Drivers in Westport will see changes to the intersection of South Montesano Street, West Ocean Avenue, and the State Route 105 Spur.
The WSDOT says as early as the morning of Tuesday, June 23, the intersection will become an all-way stop.
They say the aging traffic signal will be turned to a flashing red for all directions of traffic and crews will install temporary stop signs to bring additional attention to the new stop condition.
According to the WSDOT, the outdated traffic signal at this intersection has reached the end of its useful life.
They say these changes are part of an in-depth evaluation phase using real world conditions.
WSDOT says the evaluation phase will determine the best steps moving forward to keep travelers moving and ensure a cost effective permanent solution for the intersection.
Advance information about roadwork on state highways in Grays Harbor County is available online.
Travelers also can find the real-time information about state highways on the WSDOT app.