Celebration of Life for Crystal Dingler

Nov 30, 2021 @ 7:49am

A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for former Ocean Shores Mayor Crystal Dingler.

Current Mayor Jon Martin shared the announcement that in January the public is invited to celebrate the life of Crystal and remember her.

Martin was appointed to fill the seat after the former Mayor passed away earlier in November.

Dingler had won the seat of Mayor in 2011, serving the city as a joint Mayor/City Administrator during a period  in office.

The celebration of life event is scheduled for 2:30 pm on January 8 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center. 

Full details on the event are not known at this time and will be shared as the date approaches.

