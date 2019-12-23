      Weather Alert

Celebrate 25 Years of Bob Kingsley’s Christmas In America!

Dec 23, 2019 @ 1:13pm

National Radio Hall of Famer and Country Radio Legend Bob Kingsley sadly passed away earlier this year on October 17th.  Bob loved the Christmas holiday so this year is amazing staff presents 25 Years Of Bob Kingsley’s Christmas In America,  a compilation of the best of  Bob’s favorite time of the year.   

Kix 95.3 is proud to present 25 Years Of Bob Kingsley’s Christmas In America on Christmas Day from 1 PM to 7 PM.

This 25-year retrospective celebrating the season and the man who captured it in music and story for a quarter-century – Bob Kingsley.

This six-hour, music intensive radio special offers country music’s most-loved Christmas songs, past and present, the stories behind them, and wonderful memories and traditions of the holidays. Perfect for Christmas Day, this special brings the best of the season and the best of Bob Kingsley.

 

